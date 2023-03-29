A woman banker has been arrested and accused of financial embezzlement and issuance of Rs 15 lakh value demand draft in Gomti Nagar.

The woman, 35, was arrested and a departmental probe has been initiated against her. A probe is also on to trace her aides.

The police arrested the woman banker on the complaint of the chief manager of the bank Manish Kumar.

Kumar had lodged a complaint against the woman bank manager, identified as Swati Singh and her aides.

The police registered a case of criminal breach of trust, tampering with government documents and criminal conspiracy on the complaint.

In an FIR, Manish said he was told by several customers that the woman is holding the post of senior manager at the bank’s branch in Ujariaon in Gomti Nagar.

“The bank received a number of complaints from the customers who alleged that the woman banker used the pre-signed withdrawal slips of customers to withdraw money,” he said.

20230329-085603