INDIA

UP woman banker held for embezzlement

NewsWire
0
0

A woman banker has been arrested and accused of financial embezzlement and issuance of Rs 15 lakh value demand draft in Gomti Nagar.

The woman, 35, was arrested and a departmental probe has been initiated against her. A probe is also on to trace her aides.

The police arrested the woman banker on the complaint of the chief manager of the bank Manish Kumar.

Kumar had lodged a complaint against the woman bank manager, identified as Swati Singh and her aides.

The police registered a case of criminal breach of trust, tampering with government documents and criminal conspiracy on the complaint.

In an FIR, Manish said he was told by several customers that the woman is holding the post of senior manager at the bank’s branch in Ujariaon in Gomti Nagar.

“The bank received a number of complaints from the customers who alleged that the woman banker used the pre-signed withdrawal slips of customers to withdraw money,” he said.

20230329-085603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rains likley in Southern, interior districts of TN till Monday

    ‘Very poor’ air in Delhi after Diwali

    Delhi HC issues notice to police on ex-Congress MLA’s bail plea

    First look of Dinesh, Oorvasi-starrer ‘J Baby’ released