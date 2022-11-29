INDIA

UP woman booked for locking stepdaughter in box

NewsWire
0
0

A pregnant woman has been booked for allegedly locking her nine-year-old stepdaughter in a box, police said on Tuesday.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused woman Shilpi, but she has not yet been arrested.

According to police reports, the nine-year-old girl Radhika was reported missing on Monday evening. When police rushed to her house, they found her inside a box in an unconscious condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said that the girl later told police that her stepmother had locked her inside the box.

The minor’s father, Sonu Sharma married Shilpi after getting a divorce from his first wife. Radhika was living with them, police said.

20221129-124203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jai Singh, Taarini secure top spots in Children I and II...

    SpiceJet reintroduces 737 Max aircraft after recertification

    ‘TN govt may get into reform mode after local body polls’

    Oversight or election driven hindsight: Priyanka to Sitharaman