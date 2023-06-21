A woman sub-inspector (S-I) from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, who had applied for marriage with a Muslim man under the Special Marriage Act, has been transferred to Sambhal district.

The Special Marriage Act allows two people from different religions to tie the knot without changing their faith.

But the controversy erupted when the S-I’s family, who are from Meerut, accused the Muslim man of forcibly making her embrace Islam.

The family had requested authorities to transfer her to another district closer to their native place so that she could be brought out of the influence of the man.

A senior police official said the S-I had almost completed her maximum time period of seven years in Bareilly district and her transfer was already pending.

He, however, added that the request made by her family was also considered, following which she was transferred to Sambhal, which is closer to Meerut.

The official said the S-I did not turn up before senior authorities when asked about her viewpoint.

Another police official said that the S-I was absent from duty since last week without informing her seniors.

Bareilly city Magistrate N. Ram, who is in-charge of the Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the absence of SDM Pratush Pandey, confirmed that the S-I had applied to get married to the Muslim man under the Special Marriage Act.

