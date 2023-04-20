A young woman was allegedly burnt by her husband and in-laws for dowry here, police said.

The husband and five other members of his family have been booked under relevant sections of IPC, including 307.

SHO Jagat Singh said that on April 13, Pratap Singh allegedly poured kerosene on his wife, Rajni for failing to fulfill his dowry demands.

The victim is in critical condition and doctors have assessed her burn injuries at over 80 per cent.

The couple had been married since February 2018.

Victim’s mother alleged that she gave adequate dowry in her daughter’s marriage, but her in-laws were demanding an additional dowry of Rs 2 lakh.

The police have initiated investigations in the matter.

