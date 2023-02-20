INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Woman, daughter booked for killing husband

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her alcoholic husband when he allegedly assaulted her and threatened to rape her daughter.

Police said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused woman and her daughter, who was also involved in the killing.

The woman informed the police that her husband worked as a labourer in Panipat and had recently come to the village on leave.

“My husband went to attend a wedding and returned in an inebriated state. He had an altercation with me after which he tried to assault me. When my teenaged daughter tried to intervene, he threatened to rape her,” the woman alleged.

Agitated over this, the mother-daughter duo attacked him with sticks. Later, he succumbed to injuries.

The police spokesman said that the body of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem and further investigations were underway.

