A young woman has buried her husband in her own courtyard of their house in Manjhanpur block of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, police said.

She told her neighbours that she was fulfilling the promise she had made to her husband before his death.

The incident has left the neighbours in a state of shock.

The police feigned complete ignorance about the incident when some locals complained.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man identified as Karan, hanged himself to death at the room of his house after locking other family members into another room.

The incident took place on March 8.

Wife of the deceased, Puja, claimed that her husband took a promise from her that she would be burying him inside the boundary wall of their house.

After competing all formalities, including post-mortem, the police handed over the body to his wife. The reason behind suicide is still unknown.

Puja managed to dig out a grave inside the boundary wall of the house and buried her husband as per his wish two days back.

Karan was married to Puja about 10 years back and the couple have two children aged about four and three years.

Karan’s elder brother Shivcharan had too committed suicide in Delhi about five years back where he was working. The younger brother took the extreme step and hanged himself to death.

On being contacted, Manjhanpur police said, “The man hanged himself to death and police have handed over the body to the family members after completing all legal procedures and formalities.”

Police added that they have no information about the grave of the deceased being made in the courtyard of the house.

A local resident said that the practice was wrong. “If everyone follows suit, this village will turn into a graveyard one day.”

