A 22-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after her boyfriend refused to marry her.

The woman’s family, however, alleged that she was murdered.

Police said that the woman went to her boyfriend’s house to convince him for their marriage, but when he turned down her proposal, she consumed poison outside his house.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the woman was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Tanda where she succumbed to her injuries later.

Rampur Superintendent of Police, Shogun Gautam, said: “The woman had consumed poison after her alleged lover refused to marry her.”

He said, “The woman’s family has alleged that she was given poison and murdered. After a complaint, an FIR has been registered against two accused persons under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.”

Significantly, the woman had accused her boyfriend of raping her on promise of marriage last year.

She had also lodged a complaint with Rampur police that her lover’s elder brother had sexually assaulted her when she had gone to meet her boyfriend.

An FIR for rape was registered against both the accused persons in June 2020.

The woman’s family has alleged that Rampur police, influenced by the political background of the accused, had said that no evidence of rape was found and a final report was filed in the case in September last year.

The family had challenged the final report in district court and a hearing in the matter is due next month.

The woman’s father alleged, “The accused had been sexually assaulting my daughter on promise of marriage while his elder brother had also raped her. After this, an FIR was registered under various IPC sections, including rape. Since the matter is in court and the accused feared they may land up in jail, they played a trick with my daughter. They called her saying that the younger brother will marry her once she compromises in the case. She was murdered.”

Police, meanwhile, maintained that no evidence of rape was found in the case.

“The woman’s family initially said that she killed herself. They later changed their statement and said she was given poison and killed by her boyfriend,” the SP (City) said.

He added, “Now, we have registered FIR under IPC section 302. Three teams have been formed. The accused will soon be arrested. The woman’s body has been sent for post mortem.”

