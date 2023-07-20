INDIA

UP woman given ‘Triple talaq’ thrice in 12 yrs

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has accused her husband of giving triple talaq thrice in their 12 years of marriage and claimed that she was subjected to ‘Nikah halala’ with her brother-in-law, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Nepal Singh, said, “We are investigating the woman’s claims. An FIR will be lodged and appropriate action will be taken.”

The woman in her complaint claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq two years into their marriage after demanding Rs one lakh as dowry. He forced her to follow ‘nikah halala’ with her brother-in-law before remarrying her, she said in the complaint.

She claimed that she went through the same trauma in 2020 and on July 4 this year when she was given triple talaq yet again. When her parents intervened, her husband reiterated his demand of ‘nikah halala’ and threatened them with dire consequences.

2023071942091

