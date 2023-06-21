INDIA

UP woman killed by same sex partner, ‘tantrik’

NewsWire
0
0

A tantrik and a woman have been arrested for the murder of a 27-year-old woman from Shahjahanpur who was in a relationship with another woman she met in college, police said.

Poonam Kumari, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was allegedly lured by the tantrik, identified as Ram Niwas, with the promise of changing her gender, police added.

Shahjahanpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) city, Sudhir Jaiswal, said on Wednesday that Poonam and her 25-year-old partner, Preeti Sagar, who lived in Lakhimpur Kheri, met while pursuing a Bachelor of Education degree and were in a relationship for a few months.

“The Lakhimpur Kheri woman’s reluctance in getting married to a man despite her family’s multiple efforts, revealed her relationship status, and invited opposition from both the families who feared social stigma,” he added.

Police have arrested Sagar under several charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Lakhimpur Kheri’s Mohammadi police station in-charge, Amber Singh, said the tantrik was in touch with Sagar’s mother and told her that changing Kumari’s gender could help her get married to Sagar.

He added Kumari was called for the alleged ritual and left her house — nearly 50 km away from Lakhimpur Kheri — on April 18.

She was reported missing by her brother Parvinder Kumar on April 26.

“The police came to know about Preeti Sagar when they scanned the victim’s call details and discovered they both had been talking over phone for long durations,” Jaiswal added.

Niwas has been taken into police custody.

“He (tantrik) confessed to having strangulated Kumari after calling her at a deserted place on the pretext of performing a ritual to change her gender.”

Niwas fled after disposing of the body on the banks of the Gomti in a forested area, the ASP said.

Police recovered 11 bones from near Sagar’s house and have sent it for forensic examination.

In the FIR, Kumar accused Sagar, her mother Urmila and Niwas of murdering his sister.

A police officer said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (concealing body after crime).

20230621-065202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MHA extends AFSPA in Nagaland, Arunachal for 6 more months (Ld)

    Men’s T20 World Cup: Shardul replaces injured Chahar in reserves; to...

    ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ chants fill air as bodies reach Sulur...

    Mizoram NGO urge govt to set up relief camps for Myanmarese...