INDIA

UP woman ‘killed’ in accident over dowry

By NewsWire
A teacher in a government school was allegedly “killed” in a car accident after the vehicle plunged into the Upper Ganga canal.

The ‘accident’ took place while she was travelling to Purkazi, Muzaffarnagar with her brother-in-law Naved Ahmed.

Ahmed told the police that the car lost control, causing it to plunge into the canal. However, he managed to jump out of the car in the nick of time.

The victim Gulbahar Khan, 30, died in the accident

The woman’s family alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands.

The woman’s father, Shahadat Hussain, a resident of Meerut said: “My daughter married Babar four years ago. They demanded Rs 10 lakhs and an SUV which we could not afford. Since then, they have been harassing her. It was not an accident but a murder.”

Based on a complaint filed by her father, police have booked her husband Babar Khan and five others, including her father in-law Anwar, mother in-law Noorisha, brothers-in-law Naved Ahmed and Danish Ahmed, and sister in-law Shaheen.

A case has been registered under Sections 498A Indian Penal Code, 3/4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 304B (IPC) at Ratanpuri police station.

The deceased is survived by two children.

20220310-085604

