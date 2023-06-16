INDIA

UP woman kills husband, dumps body in toilet pit

NewsWire
0
0

A 25-year-old woman, along with her paramour, allegedly strangled her husband and buried his body in a seven-feet deep toilet pit in their home in Muzaffarnagar district.

The woman continued to stay at the same house, police said.The body of the victim, identified as Sagar Ahmed (30), was found Thursday evening, almost 10 days after he was murdered at village Mandla under Purkazi police station.

According to police, the accused woman identified as Ashiya had lodged a missing complaint of her husband on June 7.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Ashiya was in a relationship with Sagar’s stepbrother Suhail Ahmed (28), who lives in the same area.

SHO of Purkazi police station, Gyaneshwar Kumar, said, “During questioning, Ashiya admitted that she, along with Suhail, strangled her husband to death and buried him in the toilet pit. Both have been arrested.”

SP (city), Satyanarayan Prajapati, said, “The magistrate was summoned to the scene. The spot was excavated and the body recovered and sent for autopsy.”

20230616-094802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display

    Tripura polls: BJP CEC meets to finalise candidates, PM present

    Bridegroom’s uncle shot dead after spat during wedding in UP’s Deoria

    Will create imbalance: VHP objects to UP’s proposed 1-child policy