INDIA

UP: Woman kills stepdaughter, booked after husband’s complaint

NewsWire
0
0

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepmother, who was upset because her husband did not give her attention.

The incident took place in the Bahedi area.

Ghanshyam, a labourer, remarried after his first wife died due to illness three years ago. He married a widow, who brought along a 4-year-old son and a year-old daughter with her.

Ghanshyam told police that his second wife was not happy as he used to love his daughter Rashmi from his first wife.

In a fit of rage, the second wife strangled his daughter to death while she was sleeping in the house.

Police have booked Ghanshyam’s second wife under the section of murder and have sent the body for autopsy.

Circle officer Tejveer Singh said, “We have registered an FIR against Bharti Devi, 33, on the complaint of her husband Ghanshyam for allegedly murdering their minor daughter.

“Ghanshyam told us that Bharti had confessed to have killed their daughter and the circumstantial evidence suggests the same. We have registered an FIR under the section of murder against her and are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.”

20230122-090603

