INDIA

UP woman leaves on bicycle to meet Guj FB friend, caught by police

NewsWire
0
0

A 24-year-old woman left her home to travel to Gujarat on her bicycle to marry the man she had met on social media.

Her phone battery got discharged and she asked some local traders for help. She told them she was going to Prayagraj for some examination.

Some of the traders got suspicious about her behaviour and searched her bag. They found a bridal dress and some ornaments in the bag.

The traders alerted the local police, who contacted her parents and called them over.

When her parents claimed that she was a bit mentally unstable, the police handed over the woman to her family.

Station officer Bansdih Road, Raj Kapur Singh said, “When women police started interrogating her, she initially tried to mislead them by telling them that she was going to Prayagraj to appear for some examination. But when the police continued questioning her, she confessed that she had left home to go to Surat to meet her lover.”

She told the police that she came in contact with a youth of Surat through a social media platform.

Following a long spell of chatting, she expressed a wish to meet him, however, the Surat man expressed his inability to visit Ballia, due to his work engagements.

The woman, on January 17, decided to leave for Surat on her bicycle with her bag containing a bridal dress apart from some other items. Her parents, when contacted, said that they were searching for her since morning.

The police handed over the woman to her parents.

20230120-084804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2022-23: Determined Chennaiyin take on Kerala Blasters in exciting southern...

    Deserting Azad, senior leaders to return to Congress today

    Delhi riots: If there was no permission, why was police guarding...

    Heartbreak track ‘Aaja Ve’ from ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II’ is out...