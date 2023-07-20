A woman has lodged an FIR against her husband and three relatives from her in-laws’ side, for allegedly referring to her as ‘Jyoti Maurya’, the SDM from Uttar Pradesh whose marital dispute took social media by storm recently.

In her complaint, Nisha Prajapati, 23, said that she was talking to a friend Rahul when her husband and brother-in-law came and started beating him up and taunted her by comparing her with Jyoti Maurya, whose husband Alok Maurya, has accused her of ditching him following her appointment to the government job.

Insisting that talking to a male friend was no crime, and their comment has hurt her, Nisha lodged a complaint against her in-laws.

Ayodhya’s Deputy SP Shailendra Singh said that the police have registered the case and are probing the matter.

According to the police, Nisha was living in a rented room after getting separated from her husband Anoop Prajapati of Maharajganj.

The couple got married in 2019.

After marriage, Nisha stayed at her in-law’s house for around a year. Later, owing to differences with her husband, she went to her maternal home.

Later, she started living in Usuru area under Kotwali police station in a rented room.

She is said to be pursuing a nursing course.

