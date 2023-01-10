INDIA

UP: Woman raped, kids plead for mercy

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in an abandoned house in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, while her two minor children, aged 2 and 10, pleaded for mercy.

According to the FIR, the main accused, Mohd Shehzad, 25, whom the victim knew, offered the the woman and her children a lift in his car.

Two of his accomplices were also inside the vehicle.

Once the woman and her children boarded the car, Shehzad drove to an isolated place and forcibly took the woman inside the abandoned house and raped her while the other two men stood guard outside with her children.

When some passers-by spotted the children and asked them what they were doing at the place, the two men fled.

SHO Pankaj Tyagi said: “The woman was sent for medical examination. The three men have been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The accused are absconding but teams have been deployed to arrest them at the earliest.”

20230110-124802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    12-yr-old who left home to bid adieu to Mulayam in UP

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC sign defender Gurmukh Singh

    Rs 120 cr PMLA case: ED files charge sheet against PFI,...

    Motorola launches affordable ‘Moto G52’ in India