Upset over repeated rape by her relative, a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh along with her associate allegedly killed a man in Delhi’s Shastri Park area, a police official said on Monday.

Police said that they have arrested the woman, a resident of Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) and Irfan (36), a resident of DDA Flats in Shastri Park.

The official said that the woman’s husband had died due to illness in January 2023.

Her husband and the deceased, identified as Abujar (20), a resident of Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh), were relatives.

The woman claimed that Abujar had raped her multiple times, and the incident had escalated after her husband’s death. “She wanted revenge and freedom from Abujar. She is a close friend of Irfan’s wife. Irfan agreed to help her,” said the official.

The incident came to light after Abujar’s body was found dumped in Bela Farm, an area under Shastri Park police station, on Sunday morning.

“A shirtless male body with sharp weapon injury marks on the neck and abdomen was discovered at the scene. After reviewing approximately 20 CCTV cameras, two suspects were identified, who were later confirmed as the offenders,” said a senior police official.

“A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the two accused were apprehended,” said the official.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that on the fateful day, the woman took Abujar to the spot near Beta Farm to view the overflowing Yamuna river.

“There, she and Irfan overpowered and stabbed him to death. They threw the dead body behind the wall in Bela Farm. The knife used in the crime has been recovered near the scene,” the official added.

