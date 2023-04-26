INDIALIFESTYLE

UP woman who had eloped with boyfriend’s father, traced and brought back

NewsWire
0
0

A 20-year-old woman in UP’s Kanpur who had eloped with her boyfriend’s father in a shocking incident, has been found and brought back, police said.

The woman eloped a year ago after she met her boyfriend’s father, Kamlesh, while visiting his house.

Kamlesh and the woman fled Kanpur in March 2022, leaving behind Kamlesh’s 20-year-old son, Amit. The woman’s family had lodged a kidnapping complaint with the Chakeri police station.

After a year-long hunt, the police traced Kamlesh and the woman in Delhi and brought them back.

While Kamlesh is in police custody, the woman’s medical examination will be conducted soon.

Further investigations are on.

20230426-171602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women are leaders of India’s dairy sector: PM

    Chess Olympiad: Media covering event faces FIDE restrictions

    Cyclone Tautkae brings record May rains, mayhem in Mumbai

    CBI arrests director of pvt firm in bank fraud case