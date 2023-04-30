INDIA

UP youth ends life over excess salt in food

A youth ended his life after he was reportedly served food with excess salt in his house.

The youth had an argument with his family members and shot himself on Saturday night.

The youth, identified as Puran Shanker Dubey, 22, of Neelmatha area was suffering from piles and avoided food with too much salt and spice.

On Saturday night, he came home drunk and kicked up a row after tasting food that had excess salt.

His family members shouted back at him for making a fuss, said the police.

His father Uma Shanker, a priest at a temple in the locality, said “Puran went inside his room and shot himself. After hearing the gunshot, we found Puran lying in his blood and rushed him to the trauma centre of KGMU where he died during treatment.”

He said Puran had a gunshot wound on his chest. He failed to explain how and from where Puran got the country-made pistol.

Puran’s elder brother is under treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre.

“The family did not accuse anyone for the incident. We are investigating where Puran got the country-made pistol from,” said SHO, Cantonment, Raj Kumar.

