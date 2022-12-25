INDIA

UP youth held for conspiring to poison seers

The Prayagraj police have arrested a youth, named Vikram Sharma, from Sadhvi Trikal Bhavanta’s ashram in Arail in connection with a conspiracy to poison many seers, including Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand of Niranjani Akhara.

The youth is a resident of Baghpat.

Sadhvi Trikal Bhavanta has levelled several serious allegations against Vikram, including hatching a conspiracy.

The Naini police, along with the Special Task Force (STF) is interrogating the alleged accused.

According to police reports, Vikram Sharma, 21, reached Sadhvi’s ashram at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Trikal Bhavanta alleged that Vikram told him that Kailashanand’s birth anniversary programme was in Haridwar on January 1. All the seers will come together on the occasion and he will poison their food.

The Mahamandaleshwar has demanded a fair investigation and action by the police alleging a deep conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Saurabh Dixit said that Vikram Sharma a.k.a. Yogendra, a resident of Baghpat, was being questioned as to why he had come to Prayagraj. Call detail report of his mobile was also being extracted. Information has also been sought from the Baghpat police.

