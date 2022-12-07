INDIA

UP youth makes six-seater electric bicycle

A 22-year-old youth, Asad Abdullah, has developed a six-seater electric cycle that has gone viral on social media after Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a small video of the cycle.

The video posted by him on December 1 has crossed 1 million views. Mahindra tagged the chief design officer, auto sector of his company asking if this device could find global application.

In a tweet, Anand Mahindra said, “With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres?” Mahindra further wrote: “I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention.”

Asad Abdullah said that with petrol, prices going up, it came to his mind to develop an electric cycle in which six people can be accommodated.

“I used scrap material and the motor of an old battery-operated, two-wheeler. It took me almost a month, incurring a cost of around Rs 10,000-12,000. I want to make it commercial and sell it to others at an affordable price,” he said.

Asad Abdullah has done ITI training in electrical.

He said, “I have used a lithium battery. Once fully charged, it can run 150 km at a speed of 40 km per hour. You can charge the battery in five hours by spending Rs 8 to 10. This electric cycle has become the centre of attraction for locals and is increasingly catching eyeballs. Curious onlookers take pictures and videos and post them on social media.”

Asad said he will try to get its patent now.

He further said, “With little R&D, further improvisation can be done and can be introduced in village areas as a cheap mode of transportation for five people with a driver. I am glad that people are liking it on social media and circulating it widely.”

