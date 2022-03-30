INDIA

UP: Youth’s body found in septic tank at girlfriend’s house

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a 19-year-old youth has been recovered from a septic tank here in the house of his girlfriend. The boy was allegedly strangled to death by his girlfriend’s father.

According to police, the youth, identified as Naseem Shah had gone missing on Monday night.

After searching for him, his father Ajmat Shah, a farmer from Fatehpur Majra village, contacted SHO Dhaurahra police station D.P. Shukla and voiced the apprehension that his son may have been abducted by the girl’s family.

During initial investigation, police found that Naseem was last spotted with a girl in a village fair. The couple was in a relationship for nearly a year but the girl’s family was opposed their relationship on religious grounds.

Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh said, “The youth was strangled to death with a piece of cloth. The body was stuffed in a sack and dumped in a septic tank. After questioning the girl’s family, we found that Naseem was murdered by his girlfriend’s father in a fit of rage after seeing them together at a village fair.”

He further said that the main accused father is in custody while two others who helped in dumping the body are absconding.

“We have registered an FIR against girl’s father and two relatives under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). The body has been sent for post mortem.”

Since the matter is related to two communities, a heavy deployment of forces has been made to prevent any fallout.

20220330-065003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Indians create a bio-secure ‘MI Arena’ for players, families and...

    Environment Minister, French envoy discuss ‘One Ocean Summit’, other issues

    Haryana hikes DA for employees, pensioners

    With 23L jabs a day, UP keeps adding records