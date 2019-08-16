UP youths to showcase talent at skills meet in Russia

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Four skilled youth from Uttar Pradesh are set to participate in WorldSkills Kazan 2019 in Russia from August 22 to 27.

India is the sixth largest team that will take part in the skill competition in Kazan, Russia. Nearly 1,500 participants from 60 countries will compete in this mega event.

Govind Sonkar, Saurabh Baghel, Amit Yadav and Utkarsh will showcase their talent in the mega event.

Govind Sonkar works in car painting and automobiles at Maruti Suzuki in Kanpur. He cleared many stages from district level to final round before being shortlisted to participate in this international event.

“This scheme is very effective for those who come from poor families. I am 10th pass but the skill is what has given me this place today,” said Govind.

Similarly, Saurabh Baghel of Meerut will also showcase his skills in this competition.

Saurabh is into bakery products. He is currently undergoing training in Bangalore.

These youth from Uttar Pradesh are part of the Indian delegation that will participate in 44 skills, including mobile robotics, prototype modelling, hairdressing, baking, confectionary & patisserie, welding, brick laying, car painting, floristry, etc,” said Kunal Shilku, Director Skill Development mission.

“Four contestants of the state will take part in the World Skill Competition is a matter of immense happiness and I wish them success in international competition, said Shilku.

–IANS

