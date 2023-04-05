ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Upasana, Ram Charan host baby shower in Dubai

Upasana and her husband, actor Ram Charan, celebrated their baby shower in Dubai over the weekend. The intimate gathering was attended by close friends and family who flew in from around the world to celebrate the couple.

The joyous moment was hosted by Upasana’s sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy, who are her support system. Upasana’s grandmother stole hearts with her elegance.

Upasana shared special memories of the celebrations with her bestie, Ram Charan, on her Instagram. Her inspiring motherhood journey has been a source of strength for many working women who strive to balance their careers and family life. As a role model, she has encouraged women to pursue their passions and dreams while embracing the joys of motherhood. Throughout her pregnancy, Upasana has maintained her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and corporate wellness as the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals and Founder of URLife, tirelessly working to create a positive impact in society.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been by Ram Charan’s side wherever the ‘RRR’ star went to promote the movie in the run up to the Oscar. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial created history by becoming the first Indian movie to win an Oscar for the Best Original Song in March this year.

