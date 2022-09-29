Upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district has provided a thrust to land rates in the nearby area as plots of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) are selling like hotcakes at skyrocketing prices.

Recently, the Authority had launched a scheme for selling kiosks and small shops in residential and industrial sectors, and it fetched double the reserve price, boosting revenue.

On the other hand, under the residential scheme, 200 applications are being received for a single plot.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said a scheme was launched to allot five kiosks in Sector 18, 32 and 17A. The area of these kiosks varied from 7.15 square metre to 9.59 square metre.

For the 9.59 square metre kiosk, reserve price was Rs 945000 and it drew Rs 21,07,000. The second and third level kiosks were sold at Rs 30,87,000 and 22,27,000, respectively.

Reserve price for the 9.04 square metre kiosk was Rs 8,93,000 and it fetched Rs 16,46,000.

According to the CO, a scheme for three commercial shops was launched in Sector 22-D and its auction is also over.

Reserve price of a shop, second shop and third shop were kept at Rs 35,79,373, Rs 34,58,991, Rs 35,79,373, and it fetched Rs 71,79,373, Rs 65,58,991, Rs 44,79,373, respectively.

