Upcoming Samsung phones may come with satellite connectivity feature

South Korean tech giant Samsung may be planning to introduce the satellite connectivity feature to its upcoming Galaxy devices.

However, it is unclear if this emergency feature will be available on the Galaxy S23 smartphones, citing tipster, GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

With the help of this feature, users can apparently establish a connection with the satellites and do an emergency call when there is no cellular signal coverage.

Tech giant Apple introduced the satellite connectivity feature with the iPhone 14 series.

Interestingly, this feature will not be available until November and it will work only in the US and Canada for now. However, rumours are rife that Apple plans to bring the feature to other countries as soon as later this year.

It is worth noting that Huawei introduced this feature first with its Mate50 series, before Apple.

As per the Chinese company, Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro smartphones will allow users to send short text messages via China’s global BeiDou satellite network, allowing for communication in areas without connectivity.

As for Apple, the company uses Globalstar’s network for its Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone 14 and future iPhones.

It is unsure which service Samsung will be using, but it is probably not Globalstar, as Apple is already 85 per cent of its current and future network capacity.

20220918-113404

