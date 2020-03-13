UPDATE FROM GOVT OF INDIA REGARDING NEW VISA RESTRICTIONS – COVID-19 – MARCH 13, 2020

INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO RETURN TO INDIA

Q: Whether they will be quarantined upon arrival in India?

A: Only those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 will

be quarantined for 14 days.

Q: Is COVID-19 Negative Certificate mandatory for Indians?

A: Only for those who are coming from Republic of Korea or Italy.

Q: Whether Indians transiting through China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany be quarantined on arrival in India?

A: No. Transit through Airport is not considered stay.

INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO GO ABROAD

Q: Whether Indians are allowed to go abroad?

A: Indians are strongly advised to avoid non essential travel to Corona Virus affected countries. On their return to India from

affected countries China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany they will be mandatorily

quarantined.

FOREIGNERS WHO ARE PRESENTLY IN INDIA

Q: Whether they can extend their Indian visas before expiry?

A: Yes, they should approach their jurisdictional FRRO/FROs through e-FRRO (https://indianfrro.gov.in/frro/)

Q: Whether they can go out of India and return back?

A: Yes they can go out of India. However, before April 15, 2020, they would require a fresh visa to enter India again.

FOREIGNERS WHO WANT TO COME TO INDIA

Q: Which visa categories are allowed to enter India?

A: Those who hold Employment and Project visa, Diplomatic passport holders, Official passport holders, those in UN / International organizations.

Q: Are dependents of exempted category visa category allowed?

A: No

Q: Are infants/children who hold foreign passports but parents are Indian allowed?

A: No. They are required to get fresh visa from Indian Mission/Post.

Q: Are Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives passport holders allowed?

A: Nepal and Bhutan nationals are allowed. Maldives nationals would require visa.

Q: Are foreign nationals with RC/RP/Stay Visa allowed to enter?

A: Only those foreigners who have RC/RP/Stay Visa w.r.t Employment/Project Visas.

Q: Is COVID-19 Negative Certificate mandatory ?

A: Only for those foreigners who are travelling to India from/visited Italy or Republic of Korea.

Q: Can foreigners avail direct transit facility at Indian Airport?

A: Yes. However, even in transit, medical screening is mandatory.

Q: Who is the competent authority to issue COVID-19 Negative Certificates in Italy and Republic of Korea?

A: Hospitals/Labs recognized by Govt of Italy and Republic of Korea respectively.

OCI CARD HOLDERS

Q: Are OCI Card holders allowed?

A: No. They are required to get fresh visa from Indian mission/post.

Q: Are infants/children who hold foreign passports with OCI cards but parents is Indian allowed?

A: No. Infants/Children are required to get fresh visa from Indian Mission/Post.

Q: Whether OCI Card holders coming from/visited Republic of Korea and Italy require COVID-19 Negative Certificates?

A: Yes.

DIPLOMATS, OFFICIAL, UN/INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS AND OTHERS

Q: Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders allowed to enter India?

A: Yes

Q: Are dependents of Diplomats on normal passports allowed?

A: No

Q: Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders required to carry COVID-19 Negative Certificates if they

arrive from Italy or Republic of Korea?

A: Yes.

Q: Which are the International Organizations allowed?

A: UN Bodies and other recognized International organizations.

Q: Foreign crew allowed on GD if they have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 in

their personal capacity?

A: No