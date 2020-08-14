Update your business profile directly on Google Maps, Search

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) Google has made it easier for people to update their business profile directly from Google Search and Maps to enhance their online presence.

People can now create posts, reply to reviews, add photos and update business information right from Google Search and Maps, the company said in a statement.

The tech giant is witnessing more than 15 million edits to Business Profiles each month, like adding a phone number to sharing Covid-19 safety requirements with customers.

Google said it is also rolling out more free tools on Maps and Search that will help people understand how their business is performing and how they can enhance online presence.

“Business owners and managers will see a revamped performance page with new customer interaction insights. This page will provide refreshed metrics on a monthly basis, and will evolve over the coming months to share more helpful data to business owners,” said Google.

Small business owners can also continue to use the Google My Business website and mobile app to update business information and connect with customers.

–IANS

na/