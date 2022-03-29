INDIA

Upendra Kushwaha faces public ire over murder of party leader in Patna

JD-U parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha had to face wrath of the people over the murder of a party leader in Danapur.

Upendra Kushwaha reached the private hospital in Raja Bazar area on Monday night to visit Deepak Mehta who was gunned down outside his home in Danapur locality. The unidentified bike-borne assailants had open fire on him indiscriminately. Though he was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

While interacting with the media, Kushwaha said that he was tormented after this incident, when an angry youth standing behind him said that his party (JD-U) is ruling the state and still the JD-U leader was killed.

“We are voting for his party. He is running the government in the state and see what is happening here. Murder is taking place every day in Bihar,” that youth said.

Gauging the people’s mood, Kushwaha did not react further.

SHO of Shastri Nagar police station immediately reached the hospital and took control of the situation but the angry public held him and a few police personnel captive on the road for an hour.

They were rescued after a police force headed by SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, City SP, East, Central and West reached at the spot and rescued them.

Deepak Kumar Mehta was said to be very close to Upendra Kushwaha. He had contested the Assembly election 2020 from Danapur constituency on the ticket of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) led by Upendra Kushwaha.

After defeat in the election, Kushwaha merged his party in JD-U. Hence, Deepak Mehta, who was the vice-president of the district council, had joined the JD-U as well.

20220329-120204

