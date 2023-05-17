INDIA

Upendra Kushwaha gets Z-category security after threat report

The Centre has provided Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) chief Upendra Kushwaha with the Z-category security following a threat report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A group of 33 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos will provide security to Kushwaha in three shifts in Bihar and Delhi.

Among the 33, six PSOs will provide security in three shifts, 12 escort commandos and three trained drivers.

Besides, 10 static commandos will also provide security at his house in Patna and Delhi.

Kushwaha separated from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in February this year and formed Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD).

He is expected to join an alliance in Bihar with the BJP to intrude into the vote banks of Kushwaha caste.

Earlier, the Centre had provided Z-category security to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan and Y+ category security to Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni.

