After JD-U’s parliamentary board President Upendra Kushwaha appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to disclose the ‘deal’, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that Kushwaha has given his ‘dil’ (heart) to someone else.

“After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government, the deal between JD-U and RJD was to give 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youth of Bihar. We have removed BJP from the state and will remove it from the Centre as well. We have a deal to develop Bihar, but Upendra Kushwaha repeatedly talks about the deal. I believe he has given his ‘dil’ to someone else and hence he is talking about the deal. He is speaking the language of BJP,” Tiwari said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kushwaha had said that Nitish Kumar should promote any leader from the JD-U and avoid promoting Tejashwi Yadav, as it will weakening the party and the ‘Lav-Kush’ equation.

Reacting to this, Tiwari said, “JD-U had contested the 2020 Assembly elections under the umbrella of NDA, yet the RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav put up an impressive performance and became the single largest party in the state. Tejashwi Yadav failed to form the government only by five-six seats. In a democracy, the voters are supreme and they have given their blessings to Tejashwi Yadav. After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, ‘uncle’ (Nitish Kumar) has given his blessings to his ‘nephew’ (Tejashwi Yadav). What is wrong with it?”

“Why is Upendra Kushwaha feeling uneasiness. He is sitting on the lap of communal forces and hence he is talking like this,” Tiwari added.

20230208-190804