INDIA

Upendra Kushwaha not the JD-U Parliamentary Board President: Lalan Singh

NewsWire
0
0

After Upendra Kushwaha called for a party meeting, JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Monday said that he is just a MLC and not the Parliamentary Board President.

“During the party election on December 5, 2022, there was only one poll held and that was for party’s national President. No other polling took place to elect the President of the JD-U Parliamentary Board. Upendra Kushwaha is only a MLC of the party and not holding any post,” he said in a media interaction here.

After becoming the national President of the party, Lalan Singh said that there was no committee formed.

However, Lalan Singh’s claim is said to be contradictory as Kushwaha participated in several programmes of the party as Parliamentary Board President.

On December 10 and 11, the party had called the National Executive Council meeting where Kushwaha participated in the capacity. Besides, he participated in a number of meetings headed by Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh.

20230206-204202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Number game suits Nitish if he goes with Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

    NC, PDP look for scapegoats after defeat in Kashmir local polls

    Stubble burning: Farmers can generate Hydrogen for EVs

    Shankersinh Vaghela’s son joins Congress