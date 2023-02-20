JD(U) rebel leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party

The decision was taken after a two-day meeting of his supporters in Patna’s Sinha Library and the announcement was made at a press conference, during which Kushwaha also said that he will soon resign from the post of MLC as well.

“I have requested the speaker of Bihar Vidhan Parishad to give me the time so that I can hand over the resignation letter to him. As far as the primary membership of the party is concerned, I have informed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and national president Lalan Singh,” he told reporters.

Kushwaha also hinted that he will form a new political party in the state, adding that his supporters have authorisd him to select a name and flag.

“When I merged my party RLSP with the JD(U), the initial period in the party was good. Nitish Kumar then announced to hand over his political legacy to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025. I informed him that it would deeply hurt JD(U). The party will be destroyed after Tejashwi becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar but he ignored my suggestion. I do not want the boat of JD(U) to drown but Nitish Kumar has already drowned it,” he said.

“The Samata Party and JD(U) emerged against the ‘Jungle Raj’ of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Now, Nitish Kumar has joined hands with him. The moves of Nitish Kumar will destroy his political legacy in Bihar. He is taking decisions only on the suggestions of two to four leaders who are surrounding him.”

Reacting on his relationship with the BJP, Kushwaha said that he has learnt from his elder brother (Nitish Kumar).

“He (Nitish Kumar) did the meeting with the party’s alliance partners (BJP) in the evening. After one hour, he held a meeting with the RJD and formed the government the next day at 10 a.m.”

Kushwaha, for the last one month, had shown a rebellious attitude against Nitish Kumar.

He had raised strong objections over the announcement of Nitish Kumar who said to hand over his political legacy to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025.

Kushwaha claimed that the Lav-Kush equation of JD(U) will be badly hit after his decision as the Lav-Kush people are arch rivals of the Yadavs in Bihar.

