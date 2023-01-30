JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said that some unidentified persons pelted stones on his convoy in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Monday evening.

The incident occurred near Naya Tola village under Jagdishpur police station on Koilwar-Buxar four-lane road as Kushwaha was returning with his supporters from Buxar.

Kushwaha himself narrated the incident on his official Twitter handle. Tagging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Police, he claimed that some unidentified men pelted stones on his convoy. When security forces travelling with him chased them, they fled from the spot.

Sources have said that a group of people waited at the Naya Tola Mor and they also showed a black flag to him.

Following the incident, a team of Jagdishpur police station reached the spot and took control of the situation.

Upendra Kushwaha is in limelight these days following his controversial statements, including against Nitish Kumar. He alleged that senior leaders of the JD-U are in contact with BJP, and also said that he would not leave the party until and unless getting a “stake” from Nitish Kumar.

The relationship between Upendra Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar turned sour after the former, admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment, met some BJP leaders.

