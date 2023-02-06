INDIA

Upendra Kushwaha talking the language of someone else, says Nitish

Amid ongoing controversy over JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is talking the language of someone else, and “he can go wherever he wants”.

During the Samadhan Yatra in Banka, he said: “We have given respect in the party. He left the party and joined thrice. Still, we have given him respect. We have made him MLA, MLC, Rajya Sabha MP from our party. Suddenly, he is talking like this.”

“I don’t understand what has happened in the last two months. He is talking every day. The way he is giving statements in the media everyday, it looks like he is talking for someone else.

“We have strictly directed every member of the party including party’s national President Lalan Singh to avoid giving statements on Upendra Kushwaha. He is free to give statements and go anywhere he wants. No one would stop him,” Nitish Kumar said.

Targeting the BJP, the Chief Minister said: “When BJP came with me in 2017, it had hurt my party. In 2019, we had demanded 3 to 4 ministry portfolios but BJP offered just one. Hence, we had denied it. In the 2020 Assembly poll, the BJP hurt the JD-U in a big way. They ran a campaign against our candidates. On the other hand, we have supported BJP candidates.”

