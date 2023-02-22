INDIA

Upendra Kushwaha to launch ‘Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra’ on Feb 28

After forming a new political party in Bihar, Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said that he will start the “Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra” in the state from February 28.

The Yatra will start from West Champaran district and it will conclude on March 20, Kushwaha, the national President of Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal said, adding that that it will be held in two phases.

He said that it will start from Bhitiharwa village in West Champaran on February 28 and cover Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Bajpatti, Madhubani, Araria, Madhepura, Samastipur and Saran in the first phase, which will conclude on March 6.

The second phase will start from Nalanda on March 15 and it will cover Sheikhpura, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Gaya, Rohtas, Sasaram, Bhojpur, and Arwal districts.

“During the Yatra, we will discuss how to save Bihar now. The way (Deputy Chief Minister) Tejashwi Yadav makes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wait for two hours, it is an indication that a deal is being done. Nitish Kumar is becoming weak now. An RJD MLA is saying that Tejashwi Yadav will become Chief Minister after Holi,” Kushwaha said.

