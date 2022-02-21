INDIA

Uphaar: Delhi police gets notice for misinformation on Ansal’s passport renewal

By NewsWire
0
7

A Delhi court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the Delhi police over a plea by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) stating it received ‘conflicting details’ in an RTI application over the passport renewal of Sushil Ansal, who is currently undergoing seven-year sentence in the Uphaar tragedy evidence tampering case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma was hearing the plea filed by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, in which the petitioner stated that conflicting details were found from the reply of an RTI application filed by her on February 14, 2022.

AVUT’s counsel Vikas Pahwa argued that the charge sheet filed in the court was only under section 177 (furnishing false information), section 181 (knowingly stating to a public servant, on oath as True which is false) of IPC and section 12 (obtaining a passport by suppressing information about his nationality) of Passport Act.

Pointing out that the difference, Pahwa said, the draft charge sheet filed with the office of the LG on May 22, 2020, was under sections 420 (cheating), 177, 181, 192 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 197 (issuing of sighting false certificate) of IPC and section 12 of the Passport Act.

Accordingly, the court issued notice to the investigating officer seeking a reply and slated further hearing for March 4.

The same bench had, on November 8, 2021, sentenced real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, to seven years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.25 crore in the evidence tampering case.

On June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of the Hindi film “Border”, a fire broke out in the Uphaar cinema, owned by Ansals located in Green Park in south Delhi, killing 59 people in one of the worst tragedies in the country.

20220221-204202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.