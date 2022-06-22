West Indies will look to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series when they take on Bangladesh in the second game at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium beginning June 24.

With crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake, Bangladesh too will be desperate to level the series after losing the first Test by seven wickets to remain stranded at the bottom of the WTC standings.

The West Indies’ victory was set up by a devastating opening spell from Kemar Roach (two wickets) and Jayden Seales (three wickets) that had Bangladesh 16/3 in the fifth over and only able to stutter to a first-innings score of 103.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite (94 runs) led the West Indies to a 162-run first-innings advantage, while Roach (five wickets) improved on his heroics in the second innings to help restrict the visitors to 245 for what proved a gettable target of 84.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored dual half-centuries but will need more support from the likes of Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal if they are to bounce back in the second Test.

