Air India has told its cabin crew to uphold ethical standards or face disciplinary action if their actions negatively affect the airline’s reputation.

Sources said that the airline’s in-flight safety department gave instructions on Monday not to engage in any of the acts which are against the TCOC (Tata Code of Conduct).

As per sources, the communication was issued against the backdrop of a recent incident where a wide-body plane pilot allegedly was caught with two iPhone14 at the Delhi airport and was asked to pay Customs duty because of that.

The airline in a communication said that it is in receipt of feedback that some cabin crew are carrying items in commercial quantity on their return to India from a foreign country, which is against the Customs regulations.

The airline has said that crew members are ambassadors of an airline and they must adhere to the standards of ethics and follow TCOC as their conduct directly impacts the image of the airline.

“You all are hereby instructed not to indulge in any of the acts which are against TCOC… Any violation to above will lead to strict disciplinary action,” the airline said.

