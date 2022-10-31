U.P Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 7.90 lakh on violators flouting the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) rules.

The violators, who were penalised on Sunday, include several industries and construction material suppliers like Sharda University and Mahagun India Builder. A company of site 5 was sealed after its boiler was found being run on a banned fuel.

According to UPPCB sources, construction material was kept in the open near Cancer Building of Sharda University, which attracted a fine of Rs 50,000.

Mahagun Builder’s project Mahagun Mywoods in Sector 16C of Greater Noida West was also slapped with Rs 1 lakh as fine for violating the rules.

A fine of Rs 30,000 has been imposed on the company’s owner due to construction material lying in the open on plot number 33C in Mahila Udyami park of Ecotech 3.

Simiarly, Savita Khurana’s company in Industrial Sector Site 5 and Suberam Bhadana’s plot in Knowledge Park 3 were slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 each for violating the GRAP rules.

Accordingly, Balaji Building Material Supplier and Lovely Building Material Supplier in Sharma Marketa have been asked to pay Rs 30,000 each as fine for the same reason.

