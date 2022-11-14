The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued notices to for laxity in reducing air pollution levels in the forest and industrial areas of Lucknow.

Regional officer, UPPCB, Dr U.C. Shukla said: “Waste, mostly leaves and twigs, in the Kukrail forest area was reportedly burnt by the forest department staff. During last few days, when Kukrail’s air quality index (AQI) had increased rapidly and during a UPPCB inspection, some leaves were found burnt.

“Being a forest area, the AQI is expected to be less than the rest of the places. Due to this, a notice has been issued to the DFO and he has been asked to ban burning of forest waste by the staff.”

“Similarly, there are complaints of continuous stubble burning in different areas of Lucknow. Hence, a notice has been served to the district agriculture officer, to check stubble burning.”

Shukla said pollution is high in Talkatora Industrial Area and so a notice has been served to take immediate steps to check the pollution in industrial areas of the state capital.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has already decided to use smoke guns for reducing pollution levels in selected areas of the city.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said: “LMC will use smoke guns to bring down the pollution levels in the city.”

