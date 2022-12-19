A huge uproar was observed at the beginning of the winter session of Jharkhand Assembly over the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman, whose body was chopped into 50 pieces.

BJP MLAs raised slogans inside and outside the House for more than an hour, demanding death penalty for the accused, Dildar Ansari.

The furore did not stop even during the placing of condolence motion in the House.

BJP MLA Randhir Singh was marshalled out on Speaker’s orders after he stood on the table and started screaming.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed of being aware of the public’s sentiments and said that no one should engage in politics over the deceased.

Many BJP MLAs, including Manish Jaiswal, Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Randhir Singh and Shashi Bhushan Mehta, raised slogans at the main gate before the proceedings of the House began.

They raised slogans to stop ‘Islamisation’ of the state and to hang the accused.

BJP MLA and former CM Babulal Marandi said that the barbaric massacre in Sahibganj was a matter of concern for the entire state.

Marandi accused the Bangladeshis settled in Sahibganj and surrounding districts under the government’s protection of conspiring to change the demography of the Santhal Pargana through ‘love jihad’.

He added that most women from the Santhal-Paharia tribe have been left behind as the men of the community left the state in search of jobs.

He underlined the need for NRC in the division to ascertain the authenticity of the dwellers and their duration of stay.

BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal said that incidents of murder and rape have become common in the state, adding that a tribal woman was hacked to pieces but the government is unable to take any ation.

