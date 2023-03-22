Opposition BJP and Congress legislators on Wednesday created a ruckus in Odisha Assembly, objecting to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reading a written statement in the House on Tuesday, while replying to a demand for grants discussion for the Home and General Administration Department.

The Opposition members submitted that “ministers can read out budget documents, refer to books, newspapers and documents during the speech, but not written speech”.

The opposition members had walked out while protesting the issue.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra issued a privilege notice to Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha regarding this.

During Zero Hour, he requested the Speaker to allow him to move the privilege notice against the Chief Minister for reading out a written statement.

However, the Speaker did not allow him to move the notice, saying “it is still under examination”.

“I assume, as the privilege notice was against the Chief Minister, that’s why there is a different consideration. Earlier on many occasions, I was allowed to move such a notice,” Mishra said.

Supporting him, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra (of BJP) also urged the Speaker to allow the Congress leader to move the notice.

“As per our system, no one can read out a written statement without prior approval from the Speaker. What is the problem in allowing the CLP leader to move the privilege notice in the House?” he questioned.

The Speaker said he would consider the notice after due examination.

Reacting to it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari defended the Chief Minister, saying “ministers can read out speech and other documents in the House”.

“I also hold the Finance Department portfolio. Am I not reading the budget speech in the House? This tradition is there in Lok Sabha and across the country,” Pujari said.

On this, CLP leader Narasingha Mishra said: “The ministers can read out budget documents, refer to books, newspapers and documents during the speech, but cannot read out a written speech.”

The Congress legislator urged the Speaker to give a ruling on this issue as a dispute had been created in the Assembly.

Amid all, treasury bench members stood up on their seats and raised slogans against the BJP and Central government over various issues.

The ruling party (Biju Janata Dal) members alleged that they are not allowed to speak in the House as opposition members have consumed a maximum time of Zero Hour.

Later, the Speaker allowed BJD members Arun Sahoo and Debi Prasad Mishra to speak during the Zero Hour.

The treasury bench members created a ruckus in the Assembly over issues pertaining to the Mahanadi river, demanding a ruling from the chair. The Speaker later directed the Water Resources Minister to make a statement in the House on this issue.

