Odisha Assembly witnessed an uproar over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad on Saturday, the first day of the monsoon session.

The issue was raised by Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra during the zero hour, which was strongly protested by BJP members. The House was adjourned till 4 p.m.

Citing Supreme Court’s scathing criticism of Nupur Sharma, Mishra said the court had observed that the statement might have been made with ‘political intention’. It means the apex court has indirectly slammed the BJP and union government, he said.

“The Prime Minister and Home Minister have no right to continue in power. So, they should tender resignation,” Mishra told reporters outside the House.

As the SC has said that the entire country is on fire over Sharma’s remark, such incidents may occur in Odisha too. Therefore, the Chief Minister should come up with a statement to put forth his stand on this issue, demanded the Congress leader.

In a quick retort to Mishra, BJP deputy leader Bishnu Sethi said the Congress government in Rajasthan has not resigned following murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

“Congress is in power in the state where the barbaric killing of a tailor took place recently. Did the CM resign after the incident?” asked Sethi.

Moreover, Nupur Sharma is not a member of the House, so, why would there be a debate on her controversial remarks?, he questioned.

Sethi also informed the House that BJP has already suspended her and she has also apologised for the same. He targetted the Congress over the issue of Kashmir Pandit exodus.

Speaker B.K. Arukha said the person concerned (Nupur Sharma) is not a member of the House, so no discussion should be held in this regard. As the opposition members continued to create an uproar on the floor, he adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes twice and then, till 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the House paid tribute to former MLA Late Surendra Nath Kanhar.

As per schedule, the monsoon session will have 24 business days. The annual budget for the year 2022-23 will be presented this afternoon while the Appropriation Bill will be tabled on July 29. The House will continue till August 4 in two phases.

20220702-152802