Bhupendra Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Rajasthan, on Friday raised the issue of tapping of phones of disgruntled Congress leaders by the Congress state government in the Upper House which resulted in a massive uproar. The Congress leaders created a ruckus on the floor of the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had to intervene as the BJP and the Congress levelled political accusations at each other.

BJP National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said the Congress government in Rajasthan has confessed that phones of several of their party leaders had been tapped. This is against the dignity of democracy, self-respect of the citizens and against the spirit of Article 21 of the Constitution.

Yadav alleged that phones were being tapped by the Congress governments across the country. The Congress government is destroying the six crore population of Rajasthan, democracy and the right to privacy of its disgruntled leaders. He appealed to the Rajasthan government to protect the right to privacy of the disgruntled Congress leaders.

Earlier, replying to a question on phone tapping in the Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress government said the phones were tapped only after due permission of the competent officials. Following the reply, the BJP made it a major issue while demanding the resignation of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

