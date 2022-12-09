INDIA

Uproar in RS over Bihar law & order situation, Lakhimpur Kheri farmers’ compensation issue

NewsWire
0
0

The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed uproar after some MPs raised the issues of Bihar law and order situation and the lack of compensation to Lakhimpur Kheri farmers.

BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey raised the law and order situation in Bihar, and RLD member Jayant Chaudhary spoke about the non-payment of compensation to the farmers even after a year of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Both issues invited objections from the ruling parties of the respective states.

The issue of farmers’ compensation in Uttar Pradesh invited the ire of ruling BJP.

On the issue of law and order situation in Bihar, the MPs from the RJD, JD(U and the Congress stood up and objected heavily.

The chairman of the House said that issues could be raised and anything objectionable would be looked into by the chair if brought to notice.

20221209-123801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Riot of colours to savour as Mughal Gardens set to open

    AIADMK to highlight failures of 9 months of DMK govt during...

    Aadhar unites 21-year-old specially-abled man, missing for 6 years, with family

    Mumbai notches over 5K-plus new Covid-19 cases