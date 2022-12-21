INDIALIFESTYLE

UP’s 16-day drive against sale of illicit liquor

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is launching a 16-day drive against smuggling of liquor and its illicit brewing across the state from Wednesday.

The drive is timed with festivities of Christmas and New Year.

According to the government spokesman, vigil will also be maintained at deserted places and abandoned or dilapidated buildings, to rule out the possibility of them being used for sale and consumption of illegal and illicit liquor.

“Strict action will be taken against those involved in such acts of promoting, storing, selling illegal or illicit liquor. The accused will be tried under different sections of IPC including the Gangsters’ Act,” he said.

The state government has already demolished properties of liquor mafia in the state.

“Several instances of illegal brew being manufactured in places like abandoned factories, RO water plants and dilapidated, deserted buildings have come to the fore. Raids will also be carried out at inoperative brick kilns on national and state highways. Liquor stocks will be regularly screened at all stores to rule out the possibility of illegal or illicit brew being sold through them. Barcodes of the liquor stock will also be tallied. All liquor stores are to ensure that CCTVs installed outside their stores are functional,” the spokesman said.

Excise commissioner Senthil Pandian said, “We want people to report any suspicious movement of liquor, or people engaged in sale or manufacture of such brew or found to be in possession of them on our toll free numbers.”

“Vigil will also be maintained on roadside eateries where alcohol tankers are usually stationed during night movement,” the official said.

