A three day religious meet in Uttar Pradesh’s Guru Dham Mandir near Pratapgarh has turned into a Covid hotspot with several devotees coming to attend the religious meet testing positive for the deadly virus risking an outbreak like ‘Tablighi Jamat’ in New Delhi last year.

Started on March 13 at Mangadh, the event was organized by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat with more than 14,000 devotees attending the meet flouting all Covid norms despite the strict directives given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to avoid public gathering with the danger of the state entering the second wave of coronavirus.

As per sources, Covid protocols like wearing of masks, social distancing, temperature checking and using of hand sanitizers were being blatantly ignored at the Ashram resulting in thousands of people getting vulnerable to coronavirus. Devotees who have been tested positive for the virus have not been given any health assistance and have been asked to leave the temple premises.

This is when novel coronavirus infection is spreading its wings across the state. So far, more than six lakh people in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for Covid-19, while 8,750 people losing their lives to the deadly virus.

In Uttar Pradesh, the cases are also on the rise once again despite the vaccination drive being conducted on regular basis and more than 3 lakh individuals have already been inoculated with vaccine shots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Ministers over growing cases of Covid-19 and the ongoing vaccination drive has come to an end. While interacting with the CMs, PM Modi said, “We must stop the rising second peak of Covid at the earliest. For this, we need to take quick and decisive steps.” He further said, “If we do not stop this pandemic, it might create a national outbreak-like situation.”

–IANS

san/in