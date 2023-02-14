BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UP’s joint partnership panel to monitor rollout of MoUs with Singapore

A joint partnership committee (JPC) will ensure rollout of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that the Uttar Pradesh government has signed with the Government of Singapore at the recently concluded investors’ summit here.

The Uttar Pradesh government inked 20 MoUs with the Government of Singapore for investment of over Rs 29,000 crore in various sectors.

According to the state government spokesman, a JPC will be formed to plan, monitor, implement and review the cooperative activities of the MoUs.

The committee will be co-chaired by senior officials from Singapore and Uttar Pradesh. It will comprise officials who have relevant expertise and responsibilities.

The JPC may mutually decide on involving other agencies that are not JPC members in areas of cooperation.

It will also regularly report its progress to the permanent secretary (development), ministry of trade and industry, Singapore and the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Singapore, a partner country in the UPGIS-23, has invested in several sectors, including education, smart city, safe city, waste management and data centre.

Among several projects is a pilot project to be implemented in Kudha Keshavpur, Ayodhya.

It will demonstrate the efficacy of smart water technologies to cut cost of water supply, boost potable water supply and enhance the sustainability of water and asset management.

