A 24-year-old UPSC aspirant, who went to have a bath in Yamuna river in outer Delhi’s Alipur area, drowned on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manush Malik, a resident of Rohini.

According to police, during initial probe it was revealed that on Monday early morning, Malik, who was preparing for UPSC examination, along with his four-five friends had gone to Yamuna river to get a view of the sunrise.

“However, later, Malik decided to take a quick bath in the river and eventually drowned,” a police official said.

“The body of Malik was recovered from Yamuna river with the help of divers. The statements of the victim’s parents and friends will also be recorded as part of probe,” the official added.

