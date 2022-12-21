Only over 3.77 lakh candidates have been selected by the UPSC, SSC and RRB, for appointment in the Central government ministries and departments during the last five years.

“Number of candidates selected by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) for appointment in the Central government during the last five years is 3,77,802,” said Minister of State, Personnel, Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations of the Central government. Government has already issued instructions to all Ministries/ Departments for timely filling up of the unfilled posts.

“Rozgar Melas, being organised by the Government of India, are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in the national development directly,” said the reply.

The reply also said that based on the educational qualifications and requirements of posts advertised, all eligible candidates, including the candidates with the higher qualifications, can apply for the posts so advertised.

Most of the examinations have been conducted smoothly without any litigation. However, in a few cases, the process of recruitment has been hampered by litigation, it said.

The reply said that no data in respect of the number of educated unemployed persons, trade-wise, is maintained.

20221221-134005